PAK vs ENG 2022: All-rounder Liam Livingstone to miss remainder of Pakistan series due to knee injury

In a blow to England’s chances of winning the first Test and the series overall, star all-rounder Liam Livingstone is ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Tests due to a knee injury. Liam injured his knee during day 2 while the reports of his scans on Sunday, day 4 suggested he is unfit and thus will miss the whole tour. He will be flying back to England on Tuesday, December 6th.

After he sustained the injury, Liam didn’t take the field during the Pakistan innings but came out to bat in England’s final innings, scoring 7 off just 8 balls. In his maiden outing in Tests, Livingstone could contribute little scoring just nine runs including one six. He, however, didn’t bowl in any of the innings following his knee injury.

With now the second Test scheduled to begin on Friday, December 9th in Multan, it remains to be seen who replaces the all-rounder in the XI. England could be tempted to bring back keeper-batsman, Ben Foakes into the scheme of things, while Mark Wood is also likely to regain full fitness before the next match starts. In addition, 18-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed could well make his debut in Multan after the coach and captain both showered praises on the youngster ahead of the series opener.

Pakistan-England battle hard for the win on day 5