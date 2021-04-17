MI vs SRH, IPL 2021: Head-to-head stats, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast - All you need to know

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. While MI have lost and won one match each, SRH suffered defeat in their IPL 2021 opener.

SRH would be desperate to win the contest and open their account in the IPL 2021 season. However, Mumbai Indians would be looking to continue their winning momentum against SRH. The defending champions outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders in what was a brilliant last five-over tactical masterclass by MI.

SRH vs MI, head-to-head stats:

Talking about head-to-head stats between SRH and MI matches, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit has won 19 matches as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad’ 10 in 29 matches between the two sides. Given Mumbai’s dominance in IPL, the stat doesn’t come as surprise. The David Warner-led side would be looking to break the pattern and get one over MI on Saturday.

SRH vs MI - Chennai pitch report and weather forecast

Chennai has offered slow and sticky tracks so far in IPL 2021 and both teams would be wary of the conditions. While pacers have picked up more wickets in Chennai in IPL 2021, spinners and slower deliveries have dominated the proceedings the most. A score of 170 could be a winning total. There are no chances of rain.

SRH vs MI: Approaching milestones

Moreover, a few players are approaching landmarks and could take the center stage by storm: