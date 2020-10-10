KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

Kings XI Punjab will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 24th match of IPL 2020 off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. They will be playing the first match of the day's doubleheader.

KL Rahul and Co. looked like the team to fear in the beginning, however, they now sit at the bottom of the table with one win and five losses. This could be the match where they could stage a comeback. Abu Dhabi has been a low scoring venue, and KXIP have not been lucky on this ground.

KKR has had a shaky start though, they are on the fourth position with three wins and losses. Dinesh Karthik and Co. won a recent clash against the Chennai Super Kings and will want to keep the momentum high. KKR bowlers have been lethal in Abu Dhabi.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 17-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi .

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at WION.