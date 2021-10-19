KKR CEO shares two-word praise for MS Dhoni after being touched by CSK skipper's brilliant gesture

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the IPL 2021 edition, in the UAE on October 15 to clinch their fourth title overall. Heading into the summit clash, the Yellow Army had a 3-match winning streak over KKR, who had come from behind to enter the season-finale after languishing at the bottom-half when the first leg of IPL 14 got halted.

Although KKR didn't win the coveted title, the two-time winners can be extremely proud of their campaign as they overcame several obstacles and showed great character and grit to make it to the season-finale, after a forgettable first-half (with two wins from seven games). Thus, Dhoni also praised KKR outfit at the post-match presentation after leading his side to another historic title.

"Before I start talking about CSK, it's important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore shared the video of Dhoni's statement and termed him as a 'class act'. "Only two words to describe MSD…..#ClassAct ⁦@KKRiders⁩ ⁦@ChennaiIPL," Mysore captioned the video.

Talking about the final, Morgan & Co. won the toss and invited CSK to bat first. Riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 32, who ended with the Orange Cap by a whisker, Faf du Plessis' belligerent 86 and cameos from Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa, CSK made 192-3. In reply, KKR were well-placed at 91-0 before a collapse saw them get restricted for 165-9 in 20 overs.

Dhoni is currently involved with Virat Kohli-led Team India as a mentor for the T20 World Cup 2021, in the UAE.