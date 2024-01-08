ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2024: Everything you need to know

The latest edition of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 is about to get underway in South Africa from January 19 onwards, and here is everything you need to know about cricket’s first marquee event of the year. From the schedule, groups, and a new format to Team India's squad, find everything related to this tournament in this article.

South Africa will play host of the U-19 World Cup for the third time, having hosted before in 1998 and 2020, when England and Bangladesh emerged as winners, respectively.

All teams will play two warm-up fixtures between January 13 and 17, while hosts South Africa will play West Indies, the USA will take on Ireland in the tournament’s double-headers on opening day.

All 16 participating teams in this tournament will be divided into four groups.

The defending champions India is placed in Group A, alongside former champions Bangladesh and two emerging sides in Ireland and the USA. Group B is the group of death, with heavyweights in England, South Africa and the West Indies placed alongside Scotland.

While Australia and Sri Lanka are top-ranked teams in Group C, New Zealand and Pakistan are placed in Group D.

Here are the four Groups –

Group A - Bangladesh, India, Ireland, USA

Group B - England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Group C - Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group D - Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan

Format of U-19 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2024

The 15th edition of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2024 will see a new format come into play, where the top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the next round.

All 12 teams will then be divided into two groups in the new Super Six stage, further determining the semi-finalists and subsequent finalists. Meanwhile, the bottom-placed teams will meet in the placement games to determine finishing positions (13-16).

Here is the schedule of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 - Here is Team India’s squad for the U-19 World Cup –