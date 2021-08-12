Watch: 'I dont want anything more': Indian fan screams after Messi waves at him from Paris balcony, video goes viral

Football star Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain after ending 21-year ties with Barcelona. Several PSG fans greeted the Argentine star and welcomed him to France.

Among the thousands of fans, there were few Indians who wanted to catch the glimpse of the football star. The Indian fans, who were on the adjacent balcony called out Messi's name, and the footballer acknowledged them. They uploaded the video of this 'unforgettable' moment on social media.

The video of Messi acknowledging the Indian fans spread like a wildfire on social media.

A Malayali’s ecstasy on having seen Lionel Messi on the balcony just beside his in Paris… pic.twitter.com/lb0oJF77Kb — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) August 11, 2021 ×

The Indian fan kept screaming Messi's name and was shocked when the football icon acknowledged him. The overjoyed fan screamed "can't believe this" before he switched to his native language (Malayalam) and said: "Watch on sons, the king of football."

"There's nothing I want more than this", he said and thanked the star.

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that he is 'extremely happy' after joining star-packed French football club Paris St Germain and added that his aim is to win the Champions League for the team.

The 34-year-old superstar signed a two-year deal with PSG on Tuesday with the option of an additional year.

"Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," said Messi, who was given a hero's welcome by the PSG fans when he arrived in the French capital on Tuesday.

"I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

The move will add the Argentine, one of the best players of his generation, to an already formidable PSG attack that includes Brazil's Neymar and French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

The arrival of Barcelona's record scorer, with 672 goals, will boost Qatari-owned PSG's ambitions to win the prestigious, and lucrative, European Champions League for the first time.

Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president and CEO of Paris St Germain, said it was an "amazing and historic day" to present Lionel Messi as a player for the French soccer powerhouse.

"He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner," al-Khelaifi told a news conference.

French Football League president Vincent Labrune hailed the surprise arrival of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as "extraordinary news for the exposure of Ligue 1 internationally".

PSG wasted little time in targeting Messi after the heavily indebted Catalan club made clear it could not afford to keep him because of La Liga's financial fair play rules.