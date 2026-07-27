/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (July 27) inaugurated the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, officially opening the seven-day tournament that will run until August 2. The championship has brought together leading table tennis players from 25 Commonwealth nations. During the inauguration ceremony, Gupta reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes while highlighting the capital's growing stature as an international sporting destination.

CM Rekha Gupta said the event reflects Delhi’s growing reputation as a destination for international sporting events. "Delhi has a long legacy of hosting international sporting events and the championship will further strengthen the city’s position on the global sporting map. Delhi government is committed to ensuring world-class infrastructure, seamless arrangements and an excellent sporting environment for players and spectators alike."

How many teams will be competing in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026?

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The championship features athletes from England, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland, Wales, Nigeria, Kenya, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and several other Commonwealth countries. The finals are scheduled to take place on August 2 across seven medal events.

India names strong squad

India has announced a formidable squad led by four Olympians, Sreeja Akula, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai.

Harmeet Desai enters the tournament as the defending men's singles champion, while Manush Shah, currently ranked world no. 2 in men's doubles alongside Manav Thakkar, is also part of the Indian contingent. Among India's men's singles players, Manav Thakkar is ranked world no. 38, followed by Manush Shah at world no. 40.

Manika Batra left out

A major talking point ahead of the tournament is the absence of India's top-ranked women's singles player, Manika Batra. The experienced paddler, who has won four Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships gold medals, has not been included in the Indian squad. However, six members of India's title-winning 2019 team have retained their places, including Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sreeja Akula and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

England, Australia among top contenders

India is expected to face stiff competition from traditional powerhouses England and Australia. England's squad features experienced players Sam Walker, Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos, while Australia's campaign will be spearheaded by Olympians Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.

The championship will feature seven medal events:

Men's Team

Women's Team

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Men's Doubles

Women's Doubles

Mixed Doubles

India team for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026