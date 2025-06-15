/Kevin Pietersen hails Aiden Markram after WTC title winning knock, says 'best innings by a South African batter'

South African cricket witnessed a historic day on Saturday (June 14) after they ended their trophy drought in a senior ICC men’s tournament as they beat Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Playing at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Proteas beat Australia by five wickets and thereby ended a 27-year wait for a senior men’s ICC trophy. One of the star players of the contest was Aiden Markram, who played a crucial 136-run knock in the second innings for the Proteas while skipper Temba Bavuma also had his part to play with a 66-run knock.

After the match, former England captain, Kevin Pietersen hailed Markram for his impact, stating it as the best innings by a South African batter. It was Markram and Bavuma’s 147-run stand for the third wicket that propelled South Africa to a famous win on Saturday.

Pietersen hails Markram

"Probably the best innings any South African batter has ever played in Test match cricket. It might not go down as the most attacking or entertaining if you look back at South Africa’s Test history.”

“But when you factor in the expectation, the stage, and the pressure after failing in the first innings, it was extraordinary. Whether you're a batter or a bowler, when your country is counting on you and you have to deliver — that pressure is immense," said Pietersen after South Africa won the WTC final.

Having been narrowed to 138 in the first innings, and conceding a lead of 74 runs, it was the Proteas who were on the back foot. However, Markram who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings came in handy in the decisive stage as he scored 136 to take his team home.

South Africa became just the fourth team to beat Australia in a major ICC men’s final joining the likes of West Indies (1975 ODI World Cup final), Sri Lanka (1996 ODI World Cup final) and England (2010 T20 World Cup final).