Champions League: Bayern Munich equal Barcelona's 'treble' feat

Bayern Munich on Sunday defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in what can be termed as an emphatic season for the German giants. Paris-born Kingsley Coman headed in a delicious cross by Joshua Kimmich to score the only game of the match for Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz stadium as they became only the second team after Barcelona to win the treble twice.

While Bayern Munich completed the treble for the first time in 2014-15 season under Jupp Heynckes and achieved the feat twice in 2019-20 season under Hansi Flick, Barcelona completed the landmark in 2009 and 2015.

Talking about the final between Bayern Munich and PSG, the encounter was enticing with both teams creating good chances in the first half. While the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria should have given the lead to PSG, Lewandowski struck the post in the first half for the German clubs.

However, PSG looked a bit lost in the second half as Bayern capitalized on the opportunity and dominated the proceedings. However, PSG midfielder Marquinhos had a glorious opportunity to put PSG in front only to be denied by Manuel Neuer, who arguably had one of his finest performance in front of the goal.

With Bayern dominating the game in the second-half, Kimmich curled an inch-perfect cross to Coman at the far post only for the Frenchman to head it past Keylor Navas to make it 1-0 for Bayern Munich.

"It's such a huge joy, it feels like we have come a long way since November," said Mueller, a player reborn under Flick.

"I don't know how it looked from outside, but it felt like we deserved it in the way we played."