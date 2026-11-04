/Bruno Fernandes calls Carrick benching 'fair' after Man Utd snap winless streak against Roma

Manchester United snapped their nine-game winless streak across tournaments with a sensational come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday (Nov 3). After the win, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who had criticised manager Michael Carrick after a defeat against Como in the Champions League, backed the manager's decision to put him on the bench for the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth. Fernandes and Carrick exchanged different views on the club's strategy after the 4-1 drubbing against Como.

Fernandes backs Carrick's decision to bench him after Como loss

Speaking after the win against Roma, Fernandes said: "The manager took a decision of making me be on the bench because I wasn’t performing, and that’s fair."

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Fernandes also admitted that it was still fair if benching him was the result of his criticism of Carrick's strategy against Como. "Everyone felt that was a punishment for the words that I had said. And if it was, it was right. The manager is the one that makes the decisions. I have to accept them. I have to go forward with that," Fernandes added.

What happened after Man Utd's Como loss

After the 1-4 drubbing, Fernandes had said: "It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence."

In reply, Carrick had said: "Whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run, and you don’t run forward, and you don’t run back, you aren't going to win."

Later on, Fernandes was benched for the Premier League game against Bournemouth on October 25 at home (Old Trafford), which Man United lost 0-3.

Where does Manchester United stand now?

In the Premier League, Manchester United are 17th out of 20 teams with seven points from one win, four draws, and four losses in nine matches played this season.