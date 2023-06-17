Watch: Bradley Currie’s spectacular catch takes internet by storm

Scottish cricketer Bradley Currie proved the veracity of the old adage- ‘catches win matches’- during the Vitality Blast 2023 match between Sussex and Hampshire on Friday. Currie, who was making his Vitality T20 Blast debut at the County Ground in Hove yesterday, could not have asked for a better way to kick off his journey in the domestic competition. The Sussex pacer exhibited sheer athleticism and incredible acrobatics to complete one of the finest catches ever. Standing near the boundary ropes, the 24-year-old dived to pull off a mind-boggling one-handed catch to send Hampshire’s Benny Howell back to the dressing room. Currie took the blinder during the 19th over of the Hampshire innings. The official Twitter handle of the Vitality Blast branded the catch as the best one of all time. Sharing footage of the catch, Vitality Blast tweeted, “Stop what you are doing Brad Currie has just taken the best catch of all time.”