Watch: Bradley Currie’s spectacular catch takes internet by storm
Story highlights
Bradley Currie completed a sensational catch to send Benny Howell back to the dressing room. Sussex defeated defending champions Hampshire by six runs in a Vitality Blast match on Friday.
Scottish cricketer Bradley Currie proved the veracity of the old adage- ‘catches win matches’- during the Vitality Blast 2023 match between Sussex and Hampshire on Friday. Currie, who was making his Vitality T20 Blast debut at the County Ground in Hove yesterday, could not have asked for a better way to kick off his journey in the domestic competition. The Sussex pacer exhibited sheer athleticism and incredible acrobatics to complete one of the finest catches ever. Standing near the boundary ropes, the 24-year-old dived to pull off a mind-boggling one-handed catch to send Hampshire’s Benny Howell back to the dressing room. Currie took the blinder during the 19th over of the Hampshire innings. The official Twitter handle of the Vitality Blast branded the catch as the best one of all time. Sharing footage of the catch, Vitality Blast tweeted, “Stop what you are doing Brad Currie has just taken the best catch of all time.”
STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING
BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME 🤯
How did Twitter react?
India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and England Test skipper Ben Stokes were, quite understandably, in awe of the sensational catch. “Has to be one of the greatest catches ever. The distance he covers before diving ..phew,” Karthik Tweeted.
Has to be one of the greatest catches ever
The distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww 🤯🤯
Ben Stokes, on the other hand, tweeted, “Filth.”
Filth 🤯🤯
Bradley Currie’s incredible catch helped Sussex pacer Tymal Mills in dismissing Benny Howell. Mills lavished immense praise on Currie by tweeting, “Special! Saved my, Great night Sussex.”
Special!! Saved my 🥓. Great night
Bradley Currie’s overall brilliance
Apart from taking the spectacular catch, Bradley Currie picked up three crucial wickets in the game against defending champions Hampshire. The left-arm pacer registered impressive figures of 3/27 in his four overs to earn a six-run win for Sussex. Earlier, batting first, Sussex registered solid total of 183. Oli Carter emerged as Sussex’s highest scorer in the game after playing a fine knock of 64 off 33 balls. Hampshire, in reply, failed to start their run chase on a positive note. The James Vince-led side lost their first four wickets scoring just 24 runs. Liam Dawson produced a praiseworthy innings of 59 off 34 balls but his valiant display went in vain. Hampshire were eventually restricted to 177. Currie's excellent performance helped him, quite rightfully, in winning man of the match award.