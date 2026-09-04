/BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shares how board is planning to keep players injury free

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to keep players fit after a recent spate of injuries to multiple players. The board, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman, ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, and T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, met in Mumbai on Thursday (Sep 3) to discuss the matter. The top-brass meeting with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia came after recent T20I series losses against Ireland and England, as well as an ODI series loss against the latter. Many players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Reddy, were either injured on the UK tour or in the lead-up to it, which eventually reflected in the results.

How the BCCI plans to keep players injury-free

The board secretary acknowledged, while talking after the Thursday meeting as reported by ESPNcricinfo, that "individual players are having injuries because they have to play a lot of matches."

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The players who were selected for the UK tour had played in the IPL for two months right before it, which "takes a toll on the health of the players as well. And to avoid those kinds of situations, what best we can do under the present windows and present FTPs, we are trying to find a way forward."

"The only challenges which we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year and that is why in the next FTP, we will do certain things, we will take certain measures," he said. "We have instructed our FTP person, who will be meeting very soon in various international forums, that our FTP should be scheduled in such a way that there is proper rest for the players as well as some kind of acclimatisation or friendly matches before any major series in SENA countries."

What is next for the Indian men's cricket team?