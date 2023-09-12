Asia Cup: Virat Kohli equals Hashim Amla's UNIQUE record in ODIs with century against Pak in Super Four clash

Virat Kohli hit his 47th ODI ton against Pakistan in the Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2023 and with that he broke several records. The modern master, on his way to his century, also became fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, beating Sachin Tendulkar to the mark. He also equaled a unique feat in the 50-overs games which previously had only been achieved by former South African batter Hashim Amla.

As soon as Kohli scored his century, he became only the second batsman in the world to hit four consecutive hundreds on a single venue which is R. Premadasa in Colombo in his case. Amla had scored four consecutive centuries in Centurion between 2015 and 2015.

Kohli scored 122 not out in September 11 clash in Colombo and had scored 128*(119), 131(96) and 110*(116) in his previous three ODI outings. Amla, meanwhile, had scored 133, 124, 127, and 157 to become the first player ever to score four consecutive 100s at the same venue.

Kohli now has 13,024 runs in ODI and he has reached their in just 267 innings while Tendulkar, who previously held the record, had breached the 13K mark in 321 innings. Kohli is also only the fifth batter to reach the milestone behind Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya.

The 34-year-old is also two centuries behind Sachin's record of 49 ton in ODIs. Overall, Sachin has 100 international tons and Kohli is 23 short of equalling them. While Tendulkar scored 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODIs, Kohli has 29 in Tests, 47 in ODIs and one in T20Is as well.

Thanks to Kohli's masterclass and KL Rahul's 111 not out, India posted a mammoth total of 356 runs in their 50 overs. Pakistan were never in the chase of the target as they bundled out for a paltry 128 runs, thanks for Kuldeep Yadav's five-for.

