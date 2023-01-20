Argentine farmer plants Messi's face in cornfield as tribute for the World Cup triumph

A little more than a month ago, Lionel Messi immortalised himself in the history books by winning the FIFA World Cup in one of the most visceral ways possible. Now, a farmer in Messi's home country has paid a glowing tribute to him and in a rather unique manner - on a corn field.

Maximiliano Spinazze, a corn farmer in Los Condores in central Cordoba province thought out-of-the-box to show his love for Messi. While most fans were getting tattoos and painting murals, Spinazze thought of designing his cornfield in the shape of Messi's face.

However, to achieve the rather unique feat, Spinazze sought the help of Carlos Faricelli, a farming engineer.

Faricelli designed an algorithm that calculated where the seeds needed to be planted so that when the corn grew, it resembled a bearded Messi when seen aerially.

"I had the idea to make a code that goes in the seeders with Messi's face as a tribute," Faricelli was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Faricelli added that by using geocoding tools, the machinery knows how many seeds per square meter have to be put in certain places to create a certain contrast.

"So when this corn grows and an aerial shot is taken, where the plants are closer together and the ground is less visible, a more intense green contrasts with where there are fewer plants and then this kind of agriculture art is created."

He also shared the algorithm with other farmers who wanted to pay their tributes in this unique style as well.

Argentina won the World Cup last month after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties. Messi was the architect of the win and carried the La Albiceleste all throughout the tournament. It was the first World Cup win for Argentina after legendary Maradona won the trophy in 1986.

