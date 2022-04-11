Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa says government is working to overcome economic crisis

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Monday that his government is s working on overcoming the worst economic crisis the country has faced in decades.

Asking Sri Lankan people to be patient, Rajapaksa said as politicians, letting go is just as familiar as losing.

''Though all parties represented in parliament were urged to come forward to resolve the current crisis in the country, no one has come forward. So, as the party in power, the Govt. will take all possible steps to resolve the crisis,'' he said.

Rajapaksha added, ''For every second you engage in protests, the country loses out on securing dollars.''

Due to a lack of money for imports, the island nation of 22 million people is running short of power, fuel, food, and medicines.

It has inflicted unprecedented misery on Sri Lankans in the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

''I see the national flag being used during protests. It was us who made it a possibility for the national flag to be displayed freely in every part of the country,'' Rajapaksha said.

Last week, Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet after 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition to become independents in the 225-seat parliament.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General-Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said "Talks with the IMF will need a stable government capable of implementing clear policies."

"This is necessary to repair the economy and bring relief to the people."

Meanwhile, Udaya Gammanpila, chief of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party, proposed forming an interim government with a new prime minister replacing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother.

"The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the appointment of a new prime minister and a limited Cabinet," he said.

"We want this before a new election. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the economy."



(With inputs from agencies)