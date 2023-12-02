Pakistan Supreme Court takes up issue of Afghan refugee expulsion

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday (Dec 1) started hearing a petition from rights activists for stoppage to deportation of Afghan refugees, Reuters reported citing a lawyer. The case has been taken up just as Pakistani authorities were combing refugee settlements to find and deport thousands of Afghans.

On October 1, Pakistan said that it would expel more than a million undocumented refugees in the country. Most of these are Afghans. Since the announcement, about 370,000 Afghans have fled from Pakistan.

Pakistan has been maintaining the anti-Pakistan militants were among the undocumented refugees and they receive help from terror apparatus inside Afghanistan.

"Due to the urgency, as thousands of people are suffering on daily basis, I've requested the court to take up the case as early as next week," said Umar Ijaz Gilani as quoted by Reuters. Gilani is a lawyer who is representing the rights activists.

Gilani said that a three-judge panel heard the case and asked the government, the interior ministry and foreign ministry in addition to a panel comprising government and top military official to present an explanation.

Thousands of Afghans fled Afghanistan to escape persecution after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following a chaotic and hasty retreat by US-led Western forces in 2021. Now such refugees have gone underground in Pakistan to escape deportation as they still fear for their lives on their return to Afghanistan.

Gilani said that children born to Afghan families in Pakistan cannot be sent back because of their birthright.

He further said that the petition that was heard on Friday was separate from another one that was exclusively focused on seeking Pakistani citizenship for such children. Such a citizenship is guaranteed by Pakistan's constitution.

There are more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees in Pakistan. 1.7 million of these are undocumented.

Police in Pakistan are conducting door-to-door searches in refugee settlements for people who have not left voluntarily. This has started from Karachi. There hundreds of thousands of Afghans in Karachi. Police are forcing people to leave.