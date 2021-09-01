Pakistan PM Imran Khan-led govt 'illegitimate, incompetent', says PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz

In a media briefing, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government on Wednesday. Nawaz said the performance of the "illegitimate and incompetent" dispensation in the country was a "story of destruction".

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, 47-year-old Maryam made the comments after her appearance before the Islamabad High Court in the Avenfield corruption case. The hearing has been adjourned till September 8.

“An illegitimate and incompetent government had been imposed on the people,” the PML-N vice president told the Express Tribune newspaper.

"Never in the history of the country has there been such an incompetent government. The government's performance is a story of destruction as there is lawlessness in Pakistan," the leader added.

Maryam urged people to get rid of the government and said the current process of accountability by the government is political revenge. She also said women are being abused in the country "everywhere".

The leader ruled out any option of reconciliation and added one should not even hold talks with the government.

Except for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), all political parties should unite and think about the welfare of Pakistan, Maryam said, as per a Geo TV news report.

