No-confidence vote against Imran Khan government on April 4: Sources

As political developments gain speed in Pakistan, sources have told WION that a vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may take place in the country's National Assembly on April 4.

Both, Imran Khan and his political opponents are flexing muscles and organising rallies that are meant to be show of strength. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has organised a rally in Islamabad today (March 27). The ruling party is claiming that the Islamabad rally will be one of the "biggest" rallies.

"Today is a battle for Pakistan ... and not for PTI; it`s a battle for the future of our nation," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a message issued hours before the gathering, as per Geo TV.

He urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be rush and blockades on the roads."We are out to create history today," PM Imran Khan concluded.

The Opposition is also attempting to whip up support from citizens and marches from different Pakistani cities are reaching Islamabad today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz`s march launched on Saturday from Lahore will reach Islamabad today. The PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the Imran Khan-led government has "already been ousted" and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say "goodbye" to Prime Minister.

Imran Khan government is facing no-confidence motion. The session of the National Assembly has been called on Monday (March 28).

(With inputs from agencies)