Nepal: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli conducts emergency cabinet meeting

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday conducted an emergency meeting of the cabinet at his residence in Kathmandu.

In picture: Emergency Cabinet meeting underway at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence in Kathmandu/ANI

According to officials, Oli will also address the National Assembly on Sunday. In his address, Oli will speak on current issues of Nepal.

This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli`s recommendation on December 20.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

Nepal's top court began hearings on Wednesday on petitions challenging Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's sudden decision to dissolve parliament, as protesters against his move marched nearby.

Oli, 68, has cited internal squabbling within his ruling Communist party and lack of political unity as reasons behind his Dec. 20 decision, which has triggered public outrage and has been labelled unconstitutional.

In their plea before the Supreme Court, politicians, activists and lawyers are questioning whether it is the legitimate right of the leader to dissolve the parliament and order fresh elections, 18 months before schedule.

The Nepal Communist Party, following the crisis, has broken into two factions, fighting for legitimacy and election sign, where the rival faction is led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who was the leader of the party during the civil war in the country that replaced the constitutional monarchy with democracy.