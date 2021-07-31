Biden administration hopes Pakistan will help reduce Afghan violence: Official 

Hoping Pakistan will play a positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence, a US State Department official said, "It is not in Pakistan’s interest to see Afghanistan in a civil war".

US State Department spokesperson Zed Tarar made the statement while touching upon a range of issues being tackled by the US government during a media briefing.

Tarar said, “Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is a major priority [for the Biden administration]. Our administration is working tirelessly to defeat Covid globally. The US sent three million doses of Moderna to Pakistan this week, which was the second shipment after 2.5 million vaccine doses were sent earlier.”

Pakistan has also been given $60 million in assistance to combat COVID-19, spokesperson said, while adding that “it’s a small part in the hope that we can work with our allies to overcome the pandemic”.

On being asked about the reason why US President Joe Biden has not called Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tarar said: “There is no such thing [snub or oversight]. I would not read such a message into it. If you see our overall relationship, we have several engagements and are constantly in communication. Senior Pakistani officials are talking to their US counterparts and we are announcing that in a transparent manner.

“If we start going down the road of ticking boxes of invites and phone calls, it would be silly especially without looking at the broader picture.”

When asked about the US role in Afghanistan, Tarar said, “We want the future of Afghanistan to be in the hands of the people of Afghanistan. We are not abandoning Afghanistan, we will work towards a better future but it is not a military solution. Our diplomatic assistance to Afghanistan will continue.”

