A carpenter from Pakistan becomes model in Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Waqas had not even thought that a viral post could change his life forever.

Muhammad, who came to Saudi Arabia four years ago and worked as a carpenter, always wanted to be a model, but didn't expect that he will succeed in this glamorous profession.

Also read | India gets consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan

"One day I saw my friend [Faisal] editing the photos of a photo session. I told him that since childhood I have wanted to work in this field but in Pakistan, I did not get the chance, so my friend suggested and took a picture of me and sent it to the relevant person,” he told local media channels, reports Gulf News.

thank you all , wait for my new pic coming soon , شكرا لكم جميعا احبكم🙏🥰🥰😍 https://t.co/m82ahArPlY — Waqas (@MuhammadWaqas1_) July 12, 2020 ×

Also read | Pakistan's records 2,145 new cases; total tally reaches 257,914

A tweet by Muhammad's friend asking work for him in the modeling industry went viral. The post got over 30,000 likes and immediately Muhammad started getting modeling opportunities.

Muhammad later posted his pictures which showed him modeling for Saudi Arabia-based vest brand.



Nearly four years ago, a Pakistan-based tea seller's images also went viral, and his blue green eyes garnered thousands of likes.

Arshan Khan, who was 18 during that time, is now pursuing a career in advertising and modeling.