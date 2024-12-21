Peru

An expedition in Peru has led to the discovery of 27 animal species, including a mouse that can swim. Conservation International, an environmental non-profit, carried out the research over 38 days in 2022 in the Alto Mayo landscape, which includes the Amazon rainforest. The region comprises 1.9 million acres of forest and agricultural areas that house a diverse range of ecosystems.

The densely populated area has been relatively unknown to scientists who are aiming to learn more about its biodiversity and ecosystem. They were surprised to find so many new species - four mammals, eight fish, three amphibians and 10 butterfly species.

“We were very surprised to find such high biodiversity in a landscape with so much human influence,” said Trond Larsen, a researcher who led the expedition.

Conservation International said that nearly 48 other new species may also have been found, but need further study to be sure whether they are new.

"Discovering so many new species of mammals and vertebrates is really incredible, especially in such a human-influenced landscape," said Trond Larsen, senior director at Conservation International.

The most strange discovery was made in one small patch of swamp forest. Researchers found an amphibious mouse with webbed toes that could help it live in the water.

Larsen, who directs the Rapid Assessment Program at Conservation International, says that the group of semi-aquatic rodents to which this mouse belongs is “exceedingly rare”.

They are “incredibly difficult to find (…) very little is known about the lives of these creatures," he added.

The three other mammals found during the expedition include a spiny mouse, a short-tailed fruit bat and a dwarf squirrel.

Big-headed fish

A “blob-headed” fish was another species found in Peru. The marine creature has a huge blob-like head that looks "incredibly bizarre", like a "giant swollen nose", Larsen said, as per a report in CNN.

Indigenous Awajún people helped with the expedition and said that they already knew about its existence. However, the strange fish was not known to science.

The dwarf squirrel found measures just 14cm (5.5in), around half the length of an average grey squirrel in the UK. "[It] fits so easily in the palm of your hand. Adorable and beautiful chestnut-brown colour, very fast," Larsen said.

The spiny mouse has stiff guard hairs that function similarly to the spines of a hedgehog.

(With inputs from agencies)