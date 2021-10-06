COVID-19:  Delta variant increases the risk of death by 133 per cent

More evidence of the considerably greater virulence of SARS-CoV-2 variations of concern has been provided by a Canadian study, with the Delta strain proving to be the most deadly yet.

The Delta variant's increased contagiousness was recognised early on in its journey to becoming the prevalent strain across the world.

However, evidence suggests that the variation also increases the likelihood of more severe outcomes, especially in younger age groups, according to a major study conducted by researchers at the University of Toronto.

They discovered that those infected with the alpha variant, which caused the province's third wave in early spring, as well as the beta and gamma variants, were 52% more likely to be hospitalised, 89% more likely to require intensive care, and 51% more likely to die from the virus than those infected with the virus in early 2020.

In comparison to the original viral strain, delta patients had a 108 percent higher risk of hospitalisation, a 235 percent higher risk of ICU admission, and a 133 per cent higher risk of mortality.

The researchers discovered that people infected with concerning variants were significantly younger and had fewer comorbidities than people infected with non-variant infections, and that the increased risk of adverse outcomes from variants persisted even after researchers adjusted for age, sex, comorbidities, and other factors.



