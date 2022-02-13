Arc De Triomphe-sized asteroid to pass by Earth on Valentine's day; two more rocks to accompany it

As per NASA's asteroid tracker, this Valentines day, three asteroids will make a "close approach" to Earth, and one of them is almost as huge as the iconic Arc De Triomphe. It is expected to be 154 feet wide.

Named 2022 CF3, the largest comet will shoot past our planet during the early hours of February 14.

The largest asteroid in the trio will move past the earth at a distance of 1.5 million miles. It reportedly is travelling at just under 9,000 miles per hour.

None of these asteroids are termed as large rocks. Also, none of these are expected to collide with Earth.

The other two rocks have been named 2020 DF and 2022 CF1.

Asteroid 2020 DF is believed to come 933,000 miles away from Earth.

Earlier in January, a kilometre-sized asteroid flew past Earth.

The estimates by the NASA asteroid tracker confirm NASA's previous projections, which stated that the Earth would be safe from asteroid strikes within the next 100 years.

However, if the Earth had not been so fortunate, the consequences could have been disastrous.