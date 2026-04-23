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Pakistani refinery site in Balochistan attacked by gunmen, probe launched

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 23, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 11:26 IST
Pakistani refinery site in Balochistan attacked by gunmen, probe launched

Pakistani refinery site in Balochistan attacked by gunmen (Representative image) Photograph: (Unsplash | Representative Image)

Story highlights

Pakistan's National Resources Limited said its Darigwan facility in Balochistan was attacked by unidentified gunmen. Security forces secured the site and launched operations. The incident raises concerns over energy infrastructure security in the region.

Pakistan's National Resources Limited Darigwan site in southwestern Balochistan came under attack by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday (Apr 22), news agency Reuters reported. The incident was confirmed by the company as it said that its Darigwan facility, located in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan was targeted. This has raised fresh concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure in the region.

In an official statement, the company confirmed that armed assailants targeted the site, though details regarding casualties or the extent of damage were not immediately disclosed. Security forces were swiftly deployed to the area, successfully securing the facility and launching clearance operations to ensure no further threats remained.

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The incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by industrial operations in Balochistan, a region that has long grappled with insurgency and militant activity. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation while reinforcing security measures around key installations, as investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the attack.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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