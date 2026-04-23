/Pakistani refinery site in Balochistan attacked by gunmen, probe launched

Pakistan's National Resources Limited Darigwan site in southwestern Balochistan came under attack by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday (Apr 22), news agency Reuters reported. The incident was confirmed by the company as it said that its Darigwan facility, located in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan was targeted. This has raised fresh concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure in the region.

In an official statement, the company confirmed that armed assailants targeted the site, though details regarding casualties or the extent of damage were not immediately disclosed. Security forces were swiftly deployed to the area, successfully securing the facility and launching clearance operations to ensure no further threats remained.

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