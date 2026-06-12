/Who was Suresh Patnala? Vizag engineer killed in US strike days before 15th anniversary

A 44-year-old marine engineer, Suresh Patnala, was among the three Indian crew members who died in the US military strike on a commercial tanker on Wednesday (Jun 10). According to reports, Patnala’s family was awaiting his return to his home in Visakhapatnam next week to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary. Indian authorities on Thursday (Jun 12) confirmed the death of three Indian nationals aboard MT Settebello off the Oman coast.

For his wife, Bhargavi, every day began with a “Good morning” message from her husband. She recalled that on the day of the attack on the ship, she kept waiting for the message, hoping he was busy. Instead, the family later learned of the tragedy.

“Suresh would send a good morning message every day to family members. On the morning of the attack, I kept waiting for the message, hoping that he was simply busy because he would normally not be on deck at that hour,” she said.

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She recalled his last message sent by him on the night before the attack: “Good night. Take care of the children.”

“We were four; now we have become three,” she further said, describing the impact of the loss on their family. Their two sons, aged 13 and 10, have struggled to come to terms with their father’s death.

Who was Suresh Patnala?

A marine engineer with nearly 20 years of experience, Suresh is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and a sister. He had spent around 12 years with the same company and was serving as Chief Engineer at the time of the incident. According to his family, he had already received his relieving letter and was awaiting a replacement before returning home after nearly five months at sea.

Bhargavi said Suresh had initially joined the vessel for a short 10-day assignment but remained onboard because of his expertise. She was informed that he had gone to inspect a reported generator issue when the US strike occurred and was directly hit.