Nagarmal Bajoria, a unique figure in the realm of democracy and famously known as ‘Dharti Pakad’ passed away in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Thursday at the age of 96. A resident of the Sujaganj main market, Bajoria was well-known for his persistent participation in elections for several decades.

Due to advancing age, he had been battling health issues. Bajoria was not keeping well for the past 10-15 days and was admitted to PMCH in Patna for treatment. His body has now been taken to Bhagalpur for last rites.

Nagarmal Bajoria, the man who contested 281 elections

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Bajoria contested 281 elections but did not win a single one but his unwavering faith in the democratic system and his style of raising social issues earned him a distinct identity. Among the people of Bhagalpur, he was regarded not merely as an election candidate, but as a symbol of social service and public awakening.

His electoral journey began with municipal corporation elections and extended to the Lok Sabha elections and the offices of President and Vice-President. He had also contested against several prominent leaders.

In 1996, Bajoria for the first time filed nomination against former President V.V. Giri.

He then went on to grab national headlines by challenging former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from Raebareli and Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi.

He also filed nomination papers to contest the presidential election against Pranab Mukherjee in 2012, though it was later rejected.

At the age of 93, he had decided to contest the election from three Lok Sabha seats simultaneously—Old Delhi, Raebareli, and Patna Sahib, according to his family members.