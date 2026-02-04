/Who is Jabbara Ram? Accused Pakistani spy taken to Jaisalmer for verification

A man in Rajasthan arrested for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, was taken back to Jaipur on Tuesday after he was brought to Jaisalmer by a Jaipur CID team for verification amid his four-day police remand. The individual identified as Jabbara Ram was apprehended by Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) on Friday from the Sankra police station area of Jaisalmer under the Official Secrets Act.

Officials confirmed that Ram was honey-trapped by ISI handlers, who shared sensitive and strategic information related to Indian security forces. He was brought to a court on Saturday, where he was given four days' remand to police custody, according to a report in TOI.

On Monday, he was brought by the Jaipur CID team to Jaisalmer, where they conducted verification at multiple locations. A search of his residence in the Pokhran area was conducted, but no incriminating material was discovered.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He was later taken to Pokhran town, the Gadisar crossing in Jaisalmer city, and other sites from where he is suspected to have captured photographs and videos of Army convoys and strategic movements. Investigators stated that Jabbara Ram allegedly shared images and details related to the Army, Air Force and BSF vehicles and troop deployments with handlers linked to Pakistan’s ISI.

Officials stated that he was reportedly instructed to send four to five photos or videos every month. He was also connected to multiple local WhatsApp groups and is accused of forwarding sensitive information circulated there.

A preliminary review of his bank accounts revealed multiple transactions totalling around Rs 70,000, allegedly sent from ISI-linked accounts. Authorities further claimed that an ISI female handler, identified as Muskan, recruited him through a honey trap, with his mobile phone examination reportedly confirming the exchange of sensitive information for money.

Who is Jabbara Ram?

Jabbara Ram (also spelt Jhabararam or Jhabbara Ram), a 28‑year‑old resident of Nedan village in Pokhran tehsil, Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. ran an E‑Mitra centre (digital service kiosk) in his village near the India‑Pakistan border. Locals describe him as unremarkable; he had no prior criminal record. Arrested hours before Republic Day, his detention highlights ISI’s targeting of border civilians for low‑risk intelligence gathering.