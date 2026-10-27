/Two coaching students die in Kota in separate incidents: Families allege hostel lapses, probe on

Two coaching center students died in separate incidents in Kota, Rajasthan, sparking fresh safety concerns and family allegations regarding monitoring practices. One student has been identified as Gautam Kumar, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar. Kota Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devesh Bhardwaj confirmed that the boy was found unconscious in his hostel bathroom and passed away during treatment at MBS Hospital. Family members raised questions about the lack of timely notifications and hostel supervision, and as a result, police registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of death. Another student was identified as Ajit Dhakad, a resident of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. He was found hanging in his room on the night of Oct 25/26 after missing a mock test earlier in the day.

Relatives of both students questioned why coaching institutes and accommodation providers failed to notify families when the students missed tests or classes. Local authorities have registered cases and are conducting post-mortems and inquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding both deaths. Kota Police is treating Dhakad's case as suspected suicide. But Kumar's case is currently under an open investigation, and the police have not classified it as a suicide. No immediate suicide note was recovered from the paying guest (PG) rooms of either of the students.

The family of Gautam Kumar has officially filed a police complaint against the administration of Shreeji Residency hostel in Landmark City, resulting in a First Information Report (FIR) being registered. Gautam's cousin, Akhilesh, stated that the hostel serves four meals a day and the hostel authorities failed to notice or act upon the fact that Gautam did not show up for breakfast, lunch, or any other scheduled meal times on Saturday. The family also questioned why the hostel warden or routine monitoring staff did not perform a simple room check when a student went missing for consecutive hours.