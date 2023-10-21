Terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir taking its last breaths: Director general of police

Director General of Jammu Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said on Saturday (October 21) that terrorism in the union territory was taking its last breaths. His positive assertion came on Police Commemoration Day. The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will make sure that menace of terrorism is eliminated completely. He added that the dream of a fully peaceful Kashmir valley was finally coming true.

He said that Pakistan was still trying to derail the peace process but the police will make sure that such efforts don't succeed.

"More than 1600 security personnel have sacrificed their lives in last three decades fighting terrorism in the Valley. Pakistan has been pushing and promoting terror here and the sacrifice of our forces has led to the results and that's why terrorism is breathing its last in the valley. Jammu and Kashmir will soon be terror free, and we salute each and every martyr who laid down their lives for the country and peace," said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

While speaking about terrror launchpads across the border in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and infiltration bids, the DGP said that many camps have become non-functional while many are still active in Sialkot at the international border and also near LoC across the Gurez Sector. He said that Pakistan tries to push the terrorists into Kashmir territory agin and again, but we have managed to foil more than 90 percent of these bids and security personnel posted along the LoC are always on high alert.

Also Read | Pakistani man nabbed for snooping on Indian defence officials via WhatsApp

"We are alert and have foiled around 90% infiltration bids. Most of the infiltrators who were trying to cross over were killed near the LoC only. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir now knows what designs Pakistan has in mind. In 2022, around 110 local youth joinedterror outfits but the number this year has been drastically low with around 10 youth joining the terror ranks. Out of these 10, six have already been killed. I appeal to the youth to shun the path of violence and those four local active terrorists should also shun the violence and join mainstream," said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

Also Read | Cyber threats pose serious challenges to India's digital transformation dreams

He also said that narco-terrorism was being dealt with strictly by various investigative agencies like NIA and SIA.

"We have had big success in the Ramban area where we recovered around 30 kg of drugs. The network was busted, and it has now come to our knowledge that it has links from North Kashmir's Kupwara district to Punjab. And some links have been found in Uttarakhand as well," he said.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.