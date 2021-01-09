Ten infants killed in hospital fire in India

Ten infants were killed in a maternity unit in the Indian state of Maharashtra early Saturday when fire tore through a major hospital.

Staff rescued seven of the newborn infants at the Bhandara district hospital but were beaten back before they could get to the 10 others.

According to AFP, all of those who died were aged between a few days and three months.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Nurses on duty noticed a fire coming from the hospital's neonatal unit and raised the alarm.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Authorities have ordered an immediate inquiry into the disaster.

A fire at a hospital in Ahmedabad in August last year killed eight coronavirus patients. Another five Covid-19 patients died in a blaze in a clinic in Rajkot in November.