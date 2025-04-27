Mumbai Indians have been in superb form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they are on a winning streak of five consecutive matches. On Sunday they took the field in the afternoon contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a great initiative on hand. At the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 19,000 kids attended the IPL contest under the Education and Sports (ESA) for all initiative. With a rousing applause, Mumbai Indians caught the eye of netizens.

Mumbai Indians welcome 19000 kids at Wankhede Stadium

Now in its fifteenth year, MI welcomed kids aged between 7 and 14 ahead of the contest against LSG. The children from humble backgrounds were given once in a lifetime experiences. Mumbai Indian aims to empower young minds, inspire ambition, and instill the joy of sports and learning. The match also aims to inspire the next generation of kids to fulfill their dreams in sports and education. Kids ahead of the match were served with five meals and provided special buses ahead of the match.

Mumbai Indians win fifth consecutive contest

Playing against Lucknow, Ryan Rickelton (58 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (54 off 28) were on fire as they helped Mumbai Indians score 215/7 in their 20 overs. Bidding for their fifth consecutive win, MI bowlers restricted LSG to 161, thereby winning the match by 54 runs. Will Jacks (29), Naman Dhir (25 off 11) and Corbin Bosch (20 off 10) also contributed heavily to Mumbai’s dominance in the contest.

Jasprit Bumrah with four wickets was the star for Mumbai as he found his rhythm ahead of a crucial run in. Trent Boult (20/3) and Will Jacks (18/2) were also amongst the wickets for Mumbai, laying the foundation for the win.

The Blue Army is next in action Thursday when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansing Stadium.