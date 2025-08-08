/SHOCKING! Man bites off ear of another in West Bengal’s crowded market

A dispute over a debt turned appalling when a man allegedly bit off a part of the debtor’s ear during a heated argument between the two. The shocking incident took place in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas in a crowded market, the police said on Friday (Aug 8). The ordeal happened on Thursday (Aug 7) evening when Govinda Mandal, a poultry shop owner, confronted Himadri Barman regarding the money he owed.

According to an India Today report, Barman borrowed the money from Mandal some time ago. During the recent dispute, which happened in Swarupkathi Bazar of Hingalganj town at around 5 pm, things escalated to a physical altercation.

Eyewitnesses said that Mandal suddenly grabbed Barman and bit off a part of his outer ear, then threw it away. Barman collapsed and was bleeding profusely. The locals intervened and helped calm the situation. They caught Mandal until the police arrived on the scene.

“We informed the authorities and ensured Mandal was handed over to the police. The law must take its course, and the guilty must be punished,” local resident Subhash Chandra Gayen told India Today.

Barman was rushed to a local doctor, who recommended immediate transfer to Sandel Bill Rural Hospital for further treatment. According to the doctors, his condition is critical but stable. The bit off portion of the ear could not be attached as it was thrown away by the accused.

Barman has demanded strict punishment for Mandal for his shocking actions. The level of brutality of the incident has stunned the locals, who said that while they have seen fights in the bustling market before, but “nothing like this.”