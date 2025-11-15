/RJD managed only 25 seats in Bihar elections but got highest vote share. Here's how this happened

The counting for Bihar Assembly elections 2025 came to an end on Friday (Nov 14) with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United emerging victorious with a thumping majority of 202 seats out of the 243, which is way beyond the half way majority of 122. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats while its alliance partner JD(U) was second with 85 seats.

The biggest setback was for the Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Tejashwi Yadav. It won only 25 of the 143 seats contested. But what's interesting is that despite the loss the RJD registered the highest vote share by any one party.

How RJD secured highest vote share?

The overall voter share for RJD stood at 23 per cent, though it is a slight drop from last year, it is still the highest vote share by any one party this assembly election.

So, this implies that even though in some constituencies, RJD might be second or third but the votes that it got only adds to their total vote share which is not enough to cross the finish line.

For instance, in a few constituencies the votes polled for RJD might be very high pushing the vote share percentage higher. This means that the high number of votes cast for the party may be concentrated in only a few constituencies thus handing RJD defeat in others.

Also, the higher number of seats contested by the RJD, 42 more than its rival NDA could be another reason for the higher vote share percentage. Even the losing candidates add to the overall vote share of the party.