Republic Day Parade 2024: Complete guide to buying tickets online and offline | All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2024: We are only days away from celebrating India’s 75th Republic Day. Indians all over the country are pumped up to watch the annual grand parade in New Delhi. Our men and women in uniforms are also braving the chilly weather and practising for the showdown at the capital city’s iconic Kartavya Path.

As the ritual of the day always has been since 1950 to invite the head of state of a foreign country as chief guest, this year India has invited France’s President Emmanuel Macron to grace the Republic Day parade with his presence.

The invitation to Macron is not just for pomp and show but has underlying geopolitical meaning to it.

As we all wait for the day to watch tricolour balloons in the blue sky of New Delhi with the roaring sounds of Tejas and Sukhoi aircraft, here is a complete guide on buying tickets to the Republic Day Parade 2024.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Time and other details

Date: January 26

Day: Friday

Time of parade: 9:30-10:00 am

Parade path: Vijay Chowk to India Gate

Parade distance: 5 km

Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Republic Day Parade 2024: Special features

This Republic Day, there will be two all-women contingents in the parade. The first, with 144 personnel, includes 60 soldiers from the Army and the rest from the Indian Air Force and Navy, featuring Agniveer soldiers.

The second contingent, led by women doctors, consists of nurses from the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Delhi Police will also feature an all-women contingent this year, for the first time in the force’s history.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Ticket prices

Indian nationals can take reserved or unreserved sets that are priced at ₹500 or ₹20 respectively. However, the booking for tickets started on January 10. The tickets will be available until January 25 but a limited number of tickets will be available per day.

Republic Day Parade 2024: How to buy tickets online, a step-to-step guide

1. Visit the Ministry of Defence’s official web portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

2. Login or create a new account.

3. Fill in personal details such as name, birthdate, mobile number, etc. Verify the authentication code sent to the registered mobile number (OTP).

4. Choose the desired event from the options that include the FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, and Beating the Retreat.

5. For verification purposes, provide attendee information and upload an original Photo ID.

6. Secure tickets by completing the online payment process.

Republic Day Parade 2024: How to buy tickets offline

Offline tickets will be available at IDTC Travel Counters, the Government of India Tourist Office and DTDC Counters.

Moreover, Departmental Sale Counters will sell the tickets from 10 am to 5:30 pm daily while the Parliament House Reception Office will sell the tickets from 11 am to 4 pm.

The Government of India Tourist Office will remain closed on Sundays while the Parliament House Reception Office will remain closed on weekends and holidays.

1. Visit an authorised offline outlet or designated ticket counter for Republic Day events.

2. Provide identity proof and fill out a physical form with personal details including name, birth date, mobile number, etc.

3. Choose the desired event from the options that include FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat

4. For verification purposes, provide attendee information and provide a photocopy of the original Photo ID.

5. Secure tickets by completing the payment process,