/Recognise your genes to stay away from disease, says Trehan at WION World Pulse summit

Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta hospitals was one of the guests at WION’s World Pulse summit on Wednesday (Mar 18). He spoke on a host of issues related to health and gave insights about how to keep fit. Speaking to WION Trehan said there are certain lifestyle diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease that can now be detected through genes.

"There are enough genes that can be identified. You can actually find the imprint in a person's genetic makeup to see where they are vulnerable for which disease," said Trehan, speaking to WION's Molly Gambhir.

Most diseases are genetic

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"Today there is enough knowledge about heart disease, but the new heart is cancer and everybody is living in that fear today, is how do I detect cancer at its initial stage because it's totally curable in most instances. So, coupling that with the AI generators of the data mining, big data analysis in matter of hours or days, which used to take us years, has compressed that whole process and we can look at the algorithms," he further said.

When asked about the increasing cases of heart disease that we've seen of late, even in younger people, Tehran said, "So it's a combination of things. It's not one single factor. The most important thing that we say today is recognize your genes. We know very well if there is heart disease in the family, there is a 30% chance that you will get heart disease also."