/PHDCCI delegation meets J&K Lieutenant Governor to discuss International Film Festival, creative economy and investment

A delegation from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) met Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Friday to discuss measures aimed at boosting investment, tourism, the creative economy and preparations for the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026.

The delegation included PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General Dr Ranjeet Mehta, Kashmir Chapter Chair Vicky Shaw, Co-Chair of International Affairs for Europe and CIS Vikas Khanduri, and Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan.

The discussions centred on expanding cooperation between the industry body and the Jammu & Kashmir administration to accelerate economic development and strengthen the Union Territory's appeal as a destination for business, tourism and creative industries.

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Focus on investment and business growth

During the meeting, Dr Mehta briefed the Lieutenant Governor on PHDCCI's work across trade, industry, international cooperation, micro, small and medium enterprises, tourism and skill development. He outlined the chamber's efforts to support businesses through policy advocacy, industry engagement and partnerships with domestic and international stakeholders.

The delegation also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in sectors that can generate investment, create employment and strengthen the local economy.

Dr Mehta appreciated the administration's initiatives to restore peace and improve the business climate in Jammu & Kashmir. He said the Union Territory's natural beauty, cultural heritage and improving investment ecosystem present strong opportunities for tourism, international film production and the creative economy.

IFFJK 2026 takes centre stage

A major focus of the meeting was the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Kashmir in September.

The PHDCCI delegation expressed its willingness to support the festival's global outreach and thanked the Lieutenant Governor for the encouraging discussions on the event. The chamber said it would use its network of diplomatic missions, international chambers of commerce and strategic partners to promote the festival worldwide.

According to PHDCCI, the initiative is expected to strengthen Jammu & Kashmir's position as an emerging destination for international film productions while showcasing the region's cultural heritage and creative potential to a global audience.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed the chamber's proposals and assured the delegation of the administration's full support for initiatives that promote investment, tourism and the creative economy. He also backed PHDCCI's partnership with the Jammu & Kashmir government for the successful organisation of IFFJK 2026.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working together to attract investment, expand tourism, strengthen industry partnerships and create new economic opportunities across Jammu & Kashmir.