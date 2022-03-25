Number of terrorists have come down but terror still alive, says J&K DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir Police chief on Thursday said that the number of terrorists in the valley has come down, but added that the threat still remains.

He also said that till the time there are arms and ammunition present in the valley, peace cannot prevail upon Kashmir. He appealed to the youth of the valley to shun the path of violence.

''The number of terrorists and terror incidents have come down over the last two years but that doesn’t mean terrorism is over. As long as guns and grenades are available to the youth, innocent lives will continue to become the casualty of it," Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said.

“I urge youth to shun the path of violence. The youth who are carrying pistols, guns and grenades must give peace a chance,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting special operations to break the terror infrastructure in the valley and act against the terror supporters.

“'Srinagar youth has played a great role in getting stones replaced with the balls be that football or cricket ball. This is a great achievement,'' DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

He also said that Kashmir has seen enough bloodshed and it's time to give peace a chance.

The violence has led to destruction only. Many elderlies, women, children, youth, and security forces personnel have died in the past 30 years.