/Migrant labourer thrashed to death in Odisha on suspicion of being Bangladeshi immigrant

A migrant labourer in India's Odisha state was beaten to death by a group of unidentified miscreants on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. The incident in Odisha's Sambalpur district occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday (Dec 24). Juel Sheikh, a thirty-year-old daily wage labourer from neighbouring West Bengal, had stopped at a tea stall in Shantinagar after returning from work when the incident took place.

When at the tea stall, Sheikh was reportedly confronted by four to five unidentified persons who accused him of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. He was then asked to produce valid identification. And though he along with three other labourers produced their identity cards, the group began assaulting them. Three of the labourers managed to escape but Sheikh was brutally thrashed.

The beating was fatal as Sheikh succumbed to his injuries at the spot, after which the miscreants fled the scene.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Immediately after being informed, police reached the spot and and seized the body. While the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the body has been kept at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) morgue and his family has been informed, reported The New Indian Express. The post mortem is expected to be conducted on Thursday.

Bangladesh Hindu lynched to death

The incident comes in the backdrop of a Hindu being killed in Bangladesh. Dipu Chandra Das 30, was beaten to death and later lynched in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district over allegations of insulting Islam. Das 30, worked at a local garment factory and lived as a tenant. He was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.