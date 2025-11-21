From the hideout, the following arms and ammunition were recovered- two US-origin M-series assault rifles (M4 carbines) along with four magazines, two Chinese-made pistols with three magazines, two hand grenades and a quantity of live ammunition
In a major success against cross-border terrorism, security forces on Thursday (November 20) foiled a potential terror plot by recovering a large cache of sophisticated weapons from a terrorist hideout in the dense Neeriyan Forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowgam sector of Handwara, Kupwara district. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by Handwara Police and the Nowgam Brigade of the Indian Army in the forward villages near the LoC. During an intensive search operation, the forces located and destroyed a well-concealed natural cave hideout used by terrorists.
Officials described the recovery of M4 rifles a weapon favoured by special forces as significant, indicating continued attempts by Pakistan based terror groups to push high-grade weaponry into Jammu and Kashmir. In connection with the recovery, an FIR (No. 39/2025) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Qalamabad, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the intended targets and the terror module behind the cache.
Security forces have intensified operations along the LoC in Kupwara and Handwara sectors in recent weeks following intelligence about fresh infiltration attempts ahead of winter, when mountain passes get snowbound.