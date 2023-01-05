Kashmir tourism peaks in winter, stakeholders expect record-breaking tourist arrivals

With the onset of the winter season, India's Kashmir Valley is witnessing a huge increase in tourist arrival. And this time, it's not only the ski resort in Gulmarg which is fully packed but also other destinations like the Pahalgam and Dal lake where almost all the hotels and houseboats are booked for the entire season.

The ski resort Gulmarg is called the winter wonderland of India and with snow-clad mountains, thousands of tourists are thronging the resort. All the hotels and guest houses are completely booked. On new year's, a lot of tourists and locals had to return from Gulmarg as there was no space available in any hotels or cottages. However, it's not only Gulmarg but tourist resorts like Pahalgam and the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar where thousands of tourists are also staying.

"We have great expectations from the winter season. Gulmarg is packed but traditionally Gulmarg has always been a winter destination. And now we are seeing tourists heading to other destinations like Pahalgam, Doodhpathri, Yousmarg and Sonamarg. We have winter activities there as well. We are promoting winter tourism because we have people who want to experience snow. It is not only Gulmarg but many such destinations that the government has added to the list. We have winter treks in Naranag, Marjoi, for people interested in adventure travel. Lots more to explore and see in Kashmir. We are getting a lot of queries for other destinations. We have a very aggressive publicity plan, and we are showcasing Kashmir globally as well," said Deeba Khalid, who is the deputy director of tourism.

The houseboats on Dal Lake during the freezing temperatures used to be empty but for the first time this year, the houseboats are fully booked as well. The temperatures have touched below minus six degrees and parts of the lake have frozen, and to witness these breathtaking visuals, tourists are staying in the houseboats on Dal Lake.

"It's the most beautiful place, the winter is something else, the frost, the frozen Dal lake. I don't think that experience can be replaced. It's absolutely stunning. From minus 2 to we are going to minus 17 to Sonamarg. We are excited it's my first time seeing snow and I wanted it to happen in India. Everyone should come here for tourism. Kashmir has won my heart. I have seen a lot of tourists. They opened tourism in January and it's nice to know," said Monita, a tourist.

Kashmir has been facing harsh winter conditions and to witness extreme cold, tourists are enjoying the frozen Dal Lake.

"Kashmir is called heaven on earth and it's a paradise and I agree with the saying. You can never have enough of this place. I had a fascination for snowfall, and I wanted winter to come in winter. In Gulmarg and Pahalgam, it looked like a picture to me. They have done a great job while hosting tourists in the winter during freezing temperatures," said Upasna Das Gupta, another tourist.

The tourist stakeholders in the valley are hoping that the way all records of tourism arrival were broken in the summer, the winter will see a huge rush as well.

