/J&K CM Omar Abdullah demands Mehbooba Mufti’s apology over ‘Kashmir ka toh banta hai’ remark

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday (July 27) launched a sharp attack on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her “Kashmir Ka Toh Banta Hai” remark, accusing her of adopting different narratives in Kashmir and New Delhi and demanding an unconditional apology. Speaking to reporters, Omar questioned the implications of her statement, asking, “Does this justify militancy? Does it mean the rule of law should not apply here?”

He said Mehbooba Mufti should acknowledge that the remark was made in the heat of the moment and publicly apologize instead of allowing party leaders to dismiss the controversy. “One of her MLAs is claiming the video is AI-generated, even though multiple videos of the statement have been circulating on social media. It is deeply disappointing. She should at least apologize this time,” the Chief Minister said.

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Omar also revisited previous controversies involving the PDP chief, alleging that she had never expressed regret over her party’s alliance with the BJP or the events of 2016. “She never apologized for the BJP alliance, nor for what happened in 2016. Time and again, she defended those decisions, even invoking the ‘milk and toffee’ analogy. If the use of force to suppress protests in Kashmir is considered justified, who would dare to come out and protest?” he said.