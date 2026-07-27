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J&K CM Omar Abdullah demands Mehbooba Mufti’s apology over ‘Kashmir ka toh banta hai’ remark

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 13:38 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 13:38 IST
J&K CM Omar Abdullah demands Mehbooba Mufti’s apology over ‘Kashmir ka toh banta hai’ remark

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former CM Mehbooba Mufti

Story highlights

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her “Kashmir Ka Toh Banta Hai” remark, demanding an unconditional apology. He accused her of adopting different narratives in Kashmir and Delhi and questioned her absence from the Jantar Mantar statehood protest.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday (July 27) launched a sharp attack on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her “Kashmir Ka Toh Banta Hai” remark, accusing her of adopting different narratives in Kashmir and New Delhi and demanding an unconditional apology. Speaking to reporters, Omar questioned the implications of her statement, asking, “Does this justify militancy? Does it mean the rule of law should not apply here?”

He said Mehbooba Mufti should acknowledge that the remark was made in the heat of the moment and publicly apologize instead of allowing party leaders to dismiss the controversy. “One of her MLAs is claiming the video is AI-generated, even though multiple videos of the statement have been circulating on social media. It is deeply disappointing. She should at least apologize this time,” the Chief Minister said.

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Omar also revisited previous controversies involving the PDP chief, alleging that she had never expressed regret over her party’s alliance with the BJP or the events of 2016. “She never apologized for the BJP alliance, nor for what happened in 2016. Time and again, she defended those decisions, even invoking the ‘milk and toffee’ analogy. If the use of force to suppress protests in Kashmir is considered justified, who would dare to come out and protest?” he said.

Taking another swipe at Mehbooba Mufti, Omar questioned her political stand, noting that she had stayed away from the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood but chose to participate in the recent demonstration. “She did not join the protest for statehood at Jantar Mantar. Why she chose to participate this time is something she must explain,” he said. The exchange comes amid an escalating political row over Mehbooba Mufti’s recent remarks, which have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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