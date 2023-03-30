Indian Navy to get next-gen Brahmos missiles from 2027; $212mn deal inked

India announced a deal with Brahmos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL), an Indo-Russian joint venture firm, to procure Next Generation Brahmos Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries Long Range (NGMMCB LR) and Brahmos missiles. The deal has been finalised at a cost of over ₹1700 Crore or nearly $212 million.

These sea-shore based systems will be equipped with the Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles and are aimed to significantly enhance the multi-directional maritime strike capability of India's naval forces.

This project is poised to generate employment opportunities for more than 90,000 human-days over a period of four years.

Notably, a majority of the equipment and sub-systems for this order will be sourced from Indian industries and indigenous manufacturers. The delivery of these systems is expected to commence from 2027, an official statement said.

Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO and MD, Brahmos Aerospace had recently told WION that the Brahmos missile is now 78 per cent indigenous, a giant leap from the initial years (2004), when the missile was barely 13 per cent indigenous. After Brahmos Aerospace bagged a $375mn agreement with Philippines, the firm is now in serious talks with South East Asian and West Asian countries, Rane had said.

When asked about the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on the production of Brahmos missiles, he said that the pandemic and the war had caused some small roadblocks, but there were no major issues. Her also mentioned that Brahmos has a full order book until the year 2031.

A major component of the Brahmos missile is its sophisticated Ramjet engine that is of Russian-origin. India is now working with Russia, with the aim of making that engine indigenously and this is expected to be achieved in about seven years, Rane had added.

