/Indian Navy receives another MH-60R seahawk: Capabilities, features revealed of the multi-role maritime helicopter

In growing India-US defence ties, the US Embassy in India announced on Friday (July 17) that another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter has been delivered to the Indian Navy, while two more will be arriving this week. While making the announcement, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called it an "excellent news" for the India-US partnership.

Taking to X Gor wrote, Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the US.-India defense partnership growing stronger."

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Developed by Lockheed Martin the helicopter was handed over to the Navy at Kochi last week.

The MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter is one of the most capable naval helicopters in the world. The inclusion of the chopper in the Indian naval fleet is going to enhance India's defence capabilities. Here's how:

It is one of the most adavanced naval helicopters as it is capable of anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), surveillance, search and rescue, and maritime support

It has the capabilities of detecting ships hundreds of kilometers away under favorable conditions, track multiple contacts simultaneously, detect small boats and operate in poor weather and during night

The helicopter can also detect submarines beneath the surface due to its Airborne low-frequency dipping sonar

After detecting a submarine, the helicopter can attack it directly with lightweight torpedoes

High-resolution daylight cameras, infrared thermal imagers, laser rangefinder/designator are some more features making it a lethal war machine

The MH-60R is armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for engaging fast attack craft, patrol boats, small warships and coastal targets

India signed a contract in 2020 to acquire 24 MH-60R helicopters from the United States for which the India's Ministry of Defence approved a contract worth approximately Rs 7,995 crore (about USD 946 million).