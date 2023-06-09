Video: Indian minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosts simple wedding for daughter, no political leaders invited

At a time when political bigwigs in India grab attention by hosting extravagant weddings for their children, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a small and intimate event for her daughter Parakala Vangamayi.

The wedding took place in India’s Bengaluru city in southern Karnataka state. It was a simple event, with no political heavyweights, including from her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), present.

The wedding of Vangamayi and Prateek, who is from Gujarat, took place as per Brahmin traditions and in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt. Seers from Udupi Adamaru Mutt were present to bless the betrothed couple.

The clip that went viral on social media showed Vangmayi wearing a pink saree while Prateek wearing a white shawl and pancha (white unstitched cloth wrap for the lower body). While Sitharaman was seen wearing a blue saree with a bright orange blouse. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter got married in Bangalore yesterday. This news never appeared in any Tamil or English media. pic.twitter.com/9bgTzLZiNr — Anil_Jacob_IV🇮🇳 (@follow_amj) June 8, 2023 × Vangmayi works in the Books and Culture section of Mint Lounge's features department—a weekly magazine of Mint newspaper. She has also worked as a features writes in The Hindu newspaper.

She has a masters’ degree in Journalism from Northwestern Medill School of Journalism.

In September 2019, Sitharaman shared a throwback picture with Parakala, describing her as not only a daughter but also a dear friend, philosopher, and guide. Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/640XrUqm2n — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2019 × Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar is a distinguished political economist who has significantly contributed as a communications advisor and held a unique cabinet-rank position in the Andhra Pradesh government from July 2014 to June 2018.

Pratik Doshi, as per the Prime Minister's Office website, is an officer on special duty (OSD) who holds a significant role in the research and strategy wing, providing secretarial assistance to the PM on matters such as research and strategy, in accordance with the government of India (allocation of business) rules, 1961.

Doshi is a graduate of Singapore Management School, He previously served as a research assistant in the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during Narendra Modi's tenure as the chief minister.

After being transferred to Delhi in 2014 when Modi assumed the position of prime minister, he was promoted to the rank of joint secretary in June 2019. According to reports, he serves as a key advisor to PM Modi.