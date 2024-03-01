Indian defence ministry signs $4.7bn deals for BrahMos missiles, radars and aero-engines

In a major move that could propel the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector, New Delhi has approved a multibillion-dollar deal to equip the Indian Navy and Indian Army with hundreds of supersonic cruise BrahMos missiles. India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday (Mar 1) signed five contracts worth INR 39,000 crore ($4.7 billion), which also included procurement of close-in weapon systems, high-power radars, and aero-engines for MiG-29 fighter planes.

“These deals will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on foreign origin equipment manufacturers,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Details of the five deals

Out of the five deals, two were signed with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited. One of the two was signed for 200 BrahMos missiles and the other was signed for ship-borne BrahMos systems. The deals were earlier given green light by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“These missiles would be utilised to meet combat and training requirements of the Indian Navy. This project is likely to generate employment of 9 lakh man-days in the joint venture entity and around 135 lakh man-days in ancillary industries...The ship-borne BrahMos system is the Indian Navy’s primary weapon for maritime strike operations fitted on board various frontline warships. This project is likely to generate employment of around 60,000 man-days over a period of 7-8 years,” the statement by MoD said.

Two contracts were signed with Larsen & Toubro Limited for close-in weapon systems and high-power radars (HPR) with advanced surveillance features.

Meanwhile, the fifth contract was signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for RD-33 aero engines for MiG-29 aircraft.

About BrahMos missiles

BrahMos is the fastest cruise missile in the world with a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times the speed of sound. BrahMos variants can be launched from land, air and sea, and all three variants are in service in the Indian armed forces.

India has placed special emphasis on domestic defence manufacturing in the last five to six years, aimed at meeting the demands of the Indian armed forces as well as boosting the country's defence exports.