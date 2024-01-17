Indian, Chinese troops clashed twice near undefined border after Galwan incident: Report

At least two previously undisclosed incidents of skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were brought into the public domain by the Indian Army's Western Command. The revelations were made during an investiture ceremony at Western Command's Chandimandir headquarters in northern India.

The citations for gallantry awards, which were read out during the ceremony last week, noted the resolute response of Indian troops to aggressive behavior by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers.

What did Indian Army's citations say?

Details provided in the citations revealed that these incidents occurred between September 2021 and November 2022.

The investiture ceremony, which featured commentary on the gallantry awards, was initially shared on the Army's Western Command YouTube channel on January 13.

The video showed the instances where Indian troops demonstrated firmness in the face of aggressive actions by the soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control. The Army has not yet formally commented on the matter.

What does it mean?

In the wake of the clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020, the Indian Army has maintained a heightened state of combat readiness along the 3,488 km-long undefined border demarcated as the Line of Actual Control.

The undisclosed incidents mark additional episodes in a series of skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops that have unfolded over the past three-and-a-half years.

Notably, the Chinese troops attempted transgressions in the Tawang sector of the LAC in northeastern India's Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022.

On December 9, 2022, PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo in the Yangtse area of the Tawang Sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing Parliament four days after the incident, confirmed that Indian troops contested the Chinese attempt firmly and resolutely.

"The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Singh said on December 13 that year.

The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides, he said.

"I would like to assure this House that our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," Singh said.