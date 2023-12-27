India-Russia ties unfazed over decades: Jaishankar to Indian community in Moscow

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who is in Russia on a five-day visit, once again exuded confidence in the relations between New Delhi and Moscow saying that the ties have remained unfazed even as it is not the same with geopolitical dynamics between other countries over many decades.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Christmas (Dec 25) and he is due to hold talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday (Dec 27) where one of the top priorities in the discussions will remain the ongoing war in Israel and Russia-Ukraine crisis that will complete its second year in February next year.

While addressing the Indian community in Moscow on Tuesday (Dec 26), Jaishankar said, "Relationship between India and Russia, in many ways is exceptional...if one looks at last 60, 70, 80 years of politics among the major countries. They have had their relationships, but all these relationships have their ups and downs...Russia and China, Russia and USA, Russia and Europe, India and China, India and USA. You would see over time, there are good periods, there are difficulties, stresses, and very good memories and great achievements".

"To me, what is exceptional about India-Russia relationships. From the early 50s, for 70-80 odd years. There have been big changes in this period. The Soviet Union became the Russian Federation, big changes have happened in world politics, Russia has transformed, and India has grown. But, if there is one constant in world politics, it has actually been the relationship between India and Russia," he added, as per PTI news agency.

The comments by Jaishankar come as time-tested allies, India and Russia, continue to enjoy strong relations. Russia's arms sales to India, especially during the Cold War era, is one of the key aspects of friendly and steadfast relations between the nations.

This stands true even as India is seeking to diversify its arsenal. Moreover, even though the war in Ukraine has made Russia tilt towards China, the relations between New Delhi and Moscow remain unshakeable.

Despite sanctions by the West, India, which says that its decisions are based on national interests and on mutual benefits between countries, has continued its oil imports from Russia. In November, India's Russian oil imports saw an increase of 3 percent in comparison to October, media reports said.

× "Interacted with the Indian community in Moscow. Appreciated their contribution to building a strong and steady collaboration between India and Russia. The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership reflects experiences and sentiments of last 75 years. Urged the community to contribute to deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation. Their role in promoting close ties between our civil societies is invaluable. An Atmanirbhar Bharat will deepen ties with Russia in a multipolar world," Jaishankar wrote on X social media platform.

The talks between Jaishankar and Lavrov will also feature deliberations on bilateral relations between the historical allies and BRICS grouping.