The Ministry of Defence has refuted a media report claiming New Delhi had cancelled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the United States in retaliation against Donald Trump's tariffs on India. It also rejected the claim made in the report that India had put into abeyance plans to purchase arms and aircraft from the US.

“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,” an MoD source said.

Reuters reported that New Delhi had reportedly put into abeyance its plans to procure new weapons and aircraft from the United States.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters reported that India was planning to send Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the United States in the coming weeks to announcepurchases of some defence equipment, but the trip had been cancelled.

The agencyreported that Rajnath Singh was planning to announce the purchase of six Boeing P-8I reconnaissance aircraft and support systems for the Indian Navy.

Over the past few weeks, the Donald Trump administration has imposed two tranches of tariffs on Indian exports to the United States because of New Delhi's continual oil and weapons trade with Russia.

Several US politicians have accused India of funding Moscow's war in Ukraine indirectly by buying Russian oil.

New Delhi says it has been doing what's required for its energy security and that it has been unfairly targeted. It also pointed out that the US didn't take action against others buying Russian oil.

Reuters reported that Delhi and Washington were in talks for India's purchases of Stryker combat vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. These talks had been paused, according to the agency.

Russia is Delhi's top weapons supplier. However, over the past few years, India has diversified its purchase options, importing aircraft and equipment from France, Israel and the United States.