/Immigrants forced to eat 'like a dog' in US detention centers: Report

A Human Rights Watch report has revealedthat three Miami immigrant detention facilities subjected people to inhumane treatment, including life-threatening situations. The report said that ICE detention facilities were becoming overcrowded and conditions were deteriorating. It said that detainees were made to eat their food "like a dog", with their hands tied behind their backs. They were made to keep their shoes as a pillow and sleep on just cold concrete floors without any bedding.

Investigators say conditions at the Krome North Processing Center, Federal Detention Center, and Broward Transitional Center flouted international law and were inhumane, reported USA Today.

The report, authored by Alison Leal Parker, deputy director of the Human Rights Watch’s US Program, said that the conditions for people held in the detention facilities were "not the way that any legitimate, functioning government should treat people within its custody".

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, called the report false. She said that all detainees were being provided with meals, medical treatment, and lawyers.

Harpinder Singh Chauhan, 56, spent time at all three facilities. He opened businesses, which went bankrupt. He told USA Today that he spent days in cold, crowded processing cells without beds or showers. He said the authorities denied him medical care, including insulin for his diabetes and an inhaler for his asthma.

He said the facility had no soap, and detainees were forced to wash their hands with shampoo.

Detainees were often thrashed and forced into solitary confinement as punishment. One man was even hogtied.

On April 15, Chauhan was interned in a Federal Detention Center, where he went without food for a day. In the evening, he and others were forced to eat with their hands tied, like a dog.

“You’ve got to kind of prop it up with your knees and then eat out of it like a dog,” Chauhan, US Today.